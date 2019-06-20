Cong attacks BJP govt in Haryana over AIIMS Rewari project

Opposition Thursday attacked the BJP government in over the setting up of AIIMS in district, after reports claimed that a central panel had turned down the project.

The (FAC) of the Union Environment, had termed the proposed AIIMS site at Manethi village in "non-specific" as it is part of the Aravalli Plantation Area (APA) and any diversion will result in honeycombing of the only forest patch on the landscape.

The had in February approved the setting up of the new AIIMS at a cost of Rs 1,299 crore.

"In 2015, Chief had promised that AIIMS would be set up in Manethi. In 2019, the Centre changed its idea," senior and Kaithal MLA, Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

"Without any planning, a false announcement was made people's sentiments have been hurt," he said in a tweet.

With assembly polls due in October, Surjewala said, "People of will teach BJP a lesson for betraying their trust. They will show them the exit gate in a few months".

Former Haryana too accused the of making a "false announcement" in a bid to seek votes ahead of the

"Knowing that Lok Sabha polls were approaching, a false announcement was made to seek votes. The place where the project was to come up is a forest land and no activity can take place there without Supreme Court's permission," said Yadav, a six-time MLA from

