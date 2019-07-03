Man steals car of app-based cab service posing as passenger

A 25-year-old man allegedly stole a vehicle of an app-based cab service in suburban Andheri by posing as a passenger, police said Wednesday.

According to police, the cab driver, Mohammed Sheikh had ferried the accused, indenfied as Imran, to Andheri from Khar on June 29.

"During the journey, Imran told the cab driver that he often books an app-based cab for the entire day. Sheikh then gave his mobile number to Imran and asked him to call whenever he required his cab service," police said.

The next day, Imran called Sheikh saying that he requires the cab on July 1 and the driver should pick him up from Goregaon.

"The accused told the driver that he wanted to go to a private club in suburban Andheri, for which he has to get a pass. He asked Sheikh to collect the pass from a person, who was waiting at a mall in the area," police said.

Accordingly, the driver went to collect the pass. However, when he returned, he found that his car was missing from the spot, they added.

Thereafter, he approached Amboli police and lodged a complaint.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered Tuesday, a senior police official said, adding the accused is yet to be arrested.

