Cab driver beaten up in Thane, asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Three men have been arrested by police here in Maharashtra for allegedly beating up a Muslim cab driver and later asking him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

A case under IPC sections 295 (hurting religious sentiments) and 392 (robbery) was registered by Mumbra police, said Deputy Commissioner of Police S S Burse.

According to the complainant, Faizal, who drives a cab for an online aggregator, he took some passengers to Diva town in the district Saturday night, the officer said.

Faizal told police that while returning, he got into a quarrel with four or five men, who were in an inebriated state, and they beat him up.

When the accused realized that he was a Muslim, they asked him to say 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Three men have been arrested and a search was on to nab the other accused, another police official said, without revealing the arrested men's names.

