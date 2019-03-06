Man struck, killed by train in UP's Kaushambi

-
ALSO READ
TCI Express Q3 net profit surges 21 pc to Rs 19 cr
Railways launches TN-specific temple tourism package
Central Railways' first 'Utkrisht rake' to be flagged off tomorrow
Passengers cannot 'opt out' meals on board Vande Bharat Express
Railways do away with flexi fare in some trains from March '19
-
One person was killed at the Bharwari railway station here after being hit by a train while he was crossing the rail tracks, police said Wednesday.
Devraj (25), a native of Maharashtra, was hit by the Rewanchal Express train killing him on the spot on Tuesday night, they said.
He had come to attend the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj and visit Chitrakoot, they added.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU