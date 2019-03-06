JUST IN
Man struck, killed by train in UP's Kaushambi

Press Trust of India  |  Kaushambi (UP) 

One person was killed at the Bharwari railway station here after being hit by a train while he was crossing the rail tracks, police said Wednesday.

Devraj (25), a native of Maharashtra, was hit by the Rewanchal Express train killing him on the spot on Tuesday night, they said.

He had come to attend the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj and visit Chitrakoot, they added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

