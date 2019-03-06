Rebel Cong MLA Jadhav joins BJP, likely to be pitted against Kharge in LS polls

rebel MLA joined the at a rally here Wednesday, two days after he quit the membership, and is tipped to take on veteran in the coming Lok Saba elections.

Jadhav joined the before Narendra Modi's address at the rally, in the presence of state B S Yeddyurappa, former and a host of other party leaders.

"I am happy and proud joining BJP," Jadhav said before Modi arrived on the stage.

He also sought blessings from the people of Kalaburagi to make Modi again.

BJP sources said, Jadhav is likely to be the party's candidate for the Gulbarga seat to challenge Kharge, a nine-time MLA and two-term member who has never tasted electoral defeat.

Jadhav had Monday submitted his resignation from the Assembly to

The has petitioned the seeking disqualification of Jadhav along with Ramesh Jarkiholi, B Nagendra and under the

The four MLAs had kept the party on tenterhooks for several weeks, defying its twice to attend the (CLP) meetings on January 18 and February 8 and had skipped the early part of the budget session.

After the MLAs refused to fall in line, the Congress had petitioned to disqualify them under the

However, Jadhav along with other three MLAs had attended the session and voted in favour of the finance bill, with an intention not to violate and avoid any stringent action.

Jadhav was upset with Congress against the alleged dominance by Kharge and his in the region.

He was against getting Ministerial berth from the region, ahead of several senior Congress leaders including himself.

Jadhav's quitting the Congress has come after two other senior leaders, Baburao Chinchansur and Malikayya Guttedar, from the region quit the party and joined the BJP, allegedly against dominance of the Kharges.

Jadhav is likely to face some hurdles ahead of his candidature for the polls, as a petition to disqualify him was still pending before the Speaker.

"The petition to disqualify Jadhav is still pending... without disposal of this petition his resignation cannot be accepted as per law, in my knowledge," said on Tuesday.

However, whether to accept the resignation or not is ultimately left to the Speaker as he is the ultimate authority, he had added.

