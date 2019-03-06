JUST IN
Business Standard

Man trampled to death by elephant in TN

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

A 62-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near his house in Ettimadai on the city outskrits early Wednesday, police said.

Velusami was sleeping on a cot in front of his house, when the elephant came, lifted and hurled him to the ground before trampling him, they said.

Hearing his cries, neighbours woke up and noticed the elephant standing there after attacking Velusami, they added.

Forest department officials rushed to the spot and managed to drive away the pachyderm by bursting crackers.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 19:20 IST

