Mumbai schoolboy Shahyan Razmi shines in CCI snooker

Schoolboy stole the thunder with a break of 70 during his first round 3-1 win against Surat's Vismay Gadhiya in the Rs 12.9 lakhs prize- money 2019 here Wednesday.

Shahyan's commendable break is presently the best in the competition so far and also his personal best in the tournament.

The 13-year-old Shahyan, who represents the local Elphinstone Cricket Club, took off on the wrong foot as the cueist grabbed the opening frame.

But the resilient Shahyan bounced back in style and, with some small breaks, won a close second frame to level scores at 1-all.

That win proved to be the perfect boost for Shahyan, who went on to construct the superb effort to win the frame.

Shahyan stayed in control and pocketed the fourth to complete a deserving 35-72, 69-38, 75-22 and 57-28 victory.

Later, Shahyan's elder brother was not at his best, but still managed to overcome seasoned Kankan Shamsi of in four frames, winning at 3-1.

was a bit tight and lacked fluidity with his shots and struggled against Samshi, who was quite steady but could not pull off a win against the youngster.

Sixteen-year-old came through at 73-25, 32-61, 54-43 and 61-52 to join his brother in the second round.

Meanwhile, Mumbai challengers, and Mithun Merchant, encountered mixed fortunes in other first round encounters.

Sidraj overcame Telangana's Yashasvi 3-1 (68-43, 27- 65, 66-30, 73-9), but Mithun suffered a straight frames defeat against city rival The steadier Bagri went on to record a 3-0 (46-35, 56-16, 51-14) win.

Other results (1st round): (Mumbai) beat (Rajasthan) 3-2 (60-26, 53-16, 36-44, 18-64, 60-40); beat (UK) 3-0 (54-40, 60-46, 63-48); (Surat) beat (Rlys) 3-0 (62-11, 54-2, 46-9); Anas Ali (Surat) beat Carl Serrao (Mumbai) 3-0 (70-60, 53-43, 67-22); (Bhopal) beat (Mumbai) 3-1 (37-65, 49-44, 57- 32, 58-49); Loukic Pathare (Rlys) beat 3-2 (58-33, 57-60, 48-62, 57-15, 48-28); Samar Khandelwal (Pune) beat (Mumbai) 3-1 (61(54)-29, 34-40, 65-1, 72-31); (Mumbai) beat Yashasvi (Telangana) 3-1 (68-43, 27-65, 66-30, 73-9).

