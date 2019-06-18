Man wanted for Rs 28 lakh loot in Ghaziabad held by UP STF

A man wanted for a Rs 28 lakh robbery in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad has been nabbed by the (STF) of the police, officials said Tuesday.

The accused, Yogesh alias Raj, was nabbed by the Noida field unit of the from Shyam Park extension market, under area, on Monday, the officials said.

"Yogesh and two others were involved in robbing people after promising them purchase of land in and around Ghaziabad at low rates," of Police, STF, said.

"They would ask their target to come to some isolated spot on the pretext of land deal along with the money and then rob them off. A complaint was made against the gang in January this year at after which the probe was taken up," he said.

One of his partners, Ramphool, has already been arrested and is in jail, while another, Satpal, is at large and efforts are underway to nab him soon, the DSP said.

Yogesh, who hails from district, was also carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 announced on him by the since the Rs 28 lakh robbery took place, he said.

A case has been registered against him at the under Indian Penal Code sections 395 (dacoity) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and further proceedings were underway, Mishra said.

