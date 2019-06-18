AAP's auto wing writes to police commissioner to ensure safety of drivers

The AAP's wing on Tuesday urged Police to ensure safety of auto drivers and that incidents of violence like the one which took place in Nagar do not recur.

On Sunday evening, the video of a brawl between Sarabjeet Singh, the tempo driver, and policemen at northwest Delhi's Nagar went viral on

The area where the incident occurred remained tense.

The Aam Aadmi Party's wing protested at the police headquarters against the incidents and wrote to Patnaik to ensure safety of auto drivers and take measures so that incidents of violence such as the one which took place in Nagar do not recur.

"We request to provide a safe environment to our auto drivers. Strict action should also be taken against police officials involved in assaulting Sarabjeet," AAP's auto drivers association said in the letter.

In a video from late Sunday night, an could be seen being chased by protestors outside the station. He had gone there to pacify the protesters.

Three policemen including two sub-inspectors have been suspended for their unprofessional conduct in handling the matter, police said.

Security has been beefed up in Mukherjee Nagar area, where the incident occurred, in view of the tense situation.

Cross FIRs have been registered based on the statements of the police personnel and the tempo and the case was also transferred to the Crime Branch which will be probed "independently", police said.

Joint of Police (Northern Range) is separately conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter.

In one of the purported videos, the tempo was seen chasing the policemen with a sword. In another video, they were seen thrashing the while overpowering him.

The police said the altercation between the two parties took place after the tempo driver's vehicle collided with a police van.

