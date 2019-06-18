Cong suspends Roshan Baig for 'anti-party' activities

The Tuesday suspended rebel MLA R Roshan from the party with immediate effect for "anti-party" activities.

"All India Committee has approved the proposal sent by to take action against R Roshan Baig, MLA on account of his anti-party activities," the state said in a release.

"He has been suspended from the party with immediate effect, on the basis of inquiry conducted on this matter," it said.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls, Baig, a MLA from Shivajinagar, had recently held Siddaramaiah's "arrogance" and Dinesh Gundu Rao's "immaturity" responsible for the "flop show."



He also called AICC K C Venugopal a "buffoon."



He had also dropped hints of quitting the party, and appealed to Muslims to "compromise" with the situation, on NDA returning to power.

The had issued a show cause notice to for his conduct, to which he has not responded, according to sources.

Earlier in the day, had said Baig's alleged links with IMA jewels involved in an alleged financial fraud, duping thousands of investors, would be brought to the notice of central leadership for further action.

Revenue R V Deshpande Monday said had introduced the firm's owner to him about two months ago but denied doing any undue favour.

Baig, a seven-time MLA and a former minister, has been expressing displeasure against the Congress party leadership on not being included in the coalition cabinet headed by H D Kumaraswamy.

