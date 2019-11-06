Manappuram Finance net jumps 82% at Rs 407.65 crore for Sept quarter

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Manappuram Finance on Wednesday reported 82 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 407.65 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company's profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 223.99 crore.

Total income rose to Rs 1,334.09 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,027.51 crore in the same period of 2018-19, Manappuram Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board approved raising up to USD 750 million (around Rs 5,322.75 crore) or less in one or more tranches through a medium term note programme.

It also declared an interim dividend of 55 paise per equity share.

Manappuram Finance stock closed at Rs 167.55 on BSE, down 0.33 per cent from the previous close.
First Published: Wed, November 06 2019. 19:25 IST

