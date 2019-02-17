Manhole fires force evacuation of NYC theater complex

A series of manhole fires in on Saturday forced the evacuation of a theater complex where performances of plays including "Jersey Boys" and "Avenue Q" were underway.

No injuries were reported from the manhole fires at around 8 p.m. at West 50th Street near Eighth Avenue.

But a for the theater complex New World Stages said patrons were evacuated as a precaution.

"Thankfully, no one was hurt," said Michael Coco, for the

The plays that were canceled for the night also included "The Play That Goes Wrong," ''Puffs" and "As Spirited History of Drinking." Photos posted on show flames shooting into the air. Tim Teeman, a at the Daily Beast, posted on that he was inside the theater complex when he heard "4 or 5 bangs/explosions" and smelled smoke.

The says the fires were under control by 9:15 p.m. Subway trains skipped the 50th on the C and E lines while firefighters investigated.

A for said no one lost power. The cause of the fires was not known.

