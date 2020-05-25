JUST IN
Manipur jolted by two earthquakes

Press Trust of India  |  Imphal 

Two back to back earthquakes

strike Manipur on Monday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The two earthquakes were reported within 13 minutes of each other.

The first one, measuring 5.5, took place around 13 kilometres south-west of Moirang town in Bishnupur district at 8.12 pm.

It was followed by another tremor, measuring 2.6, that happened around 20 kilometres west-south-west of the same town, the National Centre for Seismology said.

There is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property because of the quakes, officials said.

First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 22:08 IST

