Manipur jolted by two earthquakes

-
ALSO READ
Manipur CM urges people to switch off lights at 9pm, as advised by PM Modi
COVID-19: Manipur releases 11 inmates to decongest prisons
5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam, Meghalaya; epicenter located 100 km northeast of Tura
Manipur govt sends buses to bring back stranded people from Guwahati
Anti-CAA protests in Manipur
-
Two back to back earthquakes
strike Manipur on Monday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
The two earthquakes were reported within 13 minutes of each other.
The first one, measuring 5.5, took place around 13 kilometres south-west of Moirang town in Bishnupur district at 8.12 pm.
It was followed by another tremor, measuring 2.6, that happened around 20 kilometres west-south-west of the same town, the National Centre for Seismology said.
There is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property because of the quakes, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU