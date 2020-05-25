COVID-19: Pune sees biggest single-day rise with 459 cases

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Pune district in Maharashtra on

Monday registered its biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in March, with 459 people testing positive for novel coronavirus.

The district's COVID-19 count is now 6,153, with Pune municipal limits accounting for the lion's share of 5,247 cases, followed by 383 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 523 in rural and cantonment areas.

"Of the 459 fresh cases, 388 were in Pune City, 38 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 33 in other parts. Monday also saw eight deaths from the infection, taking the toll to 280 so far," an official said.

