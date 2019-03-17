Manohar Parrikar extremely critical, says Goa Chief Minister's Office

Ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's health condition is extremely critical, his office said Sunday.

Parrikar, 63, is suffering from a serious pancreatic ailment, and is currently at his private residence at Dona Paula near here.

"Chief Minister @manoharparrikar's health condition is extremely critical. Doctors are trying their best," the CMO tweeted this evening.

The former Defence Minister's health, which has been fluctuating for a year, took a turn for the worse in the past two days.