Maoists, security forces exchange fire in Maharashtra

An exchange of fire took place on Monday between Maoists and security forces in Maharashtra's district, a said.

No casualty was reported from either side, he said.

The skirmish took place near the outpost around 6.30 am when commandos of C-60, a specialised anti- Naxal unit of police, were on patrolling duty in a forest area near Koparsi village, the said.

On seeing the security personnel, Maoists started firing at them, to which the police retaliated, he said.

The exchange of fire continued for over an hour following which the rebels fled into the forest, he said.

"There was no report of any casualty on either side," he said, adding that combing operation was on in the area.

On May 1, at least 15 security personnel and a were killed after suspected Maoists attacked a police vehicle in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)