Nickel futures fall 1.45 pc on low demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nickel prices eased 1.45 per cent to Rs 833.20 per kg in futures trade Monday as speculators trimmed their positions amid low demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in current month declined by Rs 12.30, or 1.45 per cent, to Rs 833.20 per kg in a business turnover of 11,966 lots.

Likewise, the metal for delivery in June contracts traded lower by Rs 9, or 1.02 per cent, to Rs 871 per kg in 510 lots.

Analysts said, profit-booking by speculators amid low demand from alloy-makers mainly weighed on nickel futures here.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 14:11 IST

