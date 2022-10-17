JUST IN
Business Standard

Maoists torch 4 vehicles engaged in mining work in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Maoists set four vehicles on fire at an iron ore mine in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Monday, police said.

Topics
Chhattisgarh | Maoist attack

Press Trust of India  |  Kanker 

Torched Vehicles

Maoists set four vehicles on fire at an iron ore mine in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Monday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

A group of Maoists reached near the Chargaon iron ore mine of a private firm in Siksod police station area in the wee hours and torched two trucks and as many sports utility vehicles (SUV) which were parked there, a police official said.

Out of the four vehicles, the two trucks and an SUV were engaged in mining-related work, he said.

After torching the vehicles, Maoists fled into a forest, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot in the morning and a search operation was launched to nab the culprits, the official said.

Maoists have in the past also burnt vehicles engaged in mining-related work in the area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 13:49 IST

