UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers condolence for Auraiya road accident

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief on the Auraiya road accident and gave condolences to the family of the deceased, the Uttar Pradesh government informed in a release.

Uttar Pradesh | Yogi Adityanath

ANI  General News 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed grief on the Auraiya road accident and gave condolences to the family of the deceased, the Uttar Pradesh government informed in a release.

As per the release, CM Yogi instructed the officials to take the survivors to hospitals and ensure proper treatment for them.

He further instructed the District Magistrates (DM) and senior police officials to carry out the rescue work on a war footing., the release said.

Reportedly, three people died and two more were left injured on Monday, after two vehicles crashed into each other near Mainpuri village in Auraiya.

The police reached the spot and the survivors were admitted to the hospital.

Further details are awaited in the case.

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 12:36 IST

