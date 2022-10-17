UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers condolence for Auraiya road accident

-
ALSO READ
UP: PM Modi to inaugurate 296-km-long Bundelkhand expressway on July 16
UP CM Yogi focuses on developing Bundelkhand as tourist destination
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 296 km-long Bundelkhand Expressway in UP
Adani Enterprises secures funds to build Ganga Expressway at Rs 23,000 cr
UP's Jalaun gears up for PM's visit to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed grief on the Auraiya road accident and gave condolences to the family of the deceased, the Uttar Pradesh government informed in a release.
As per the release, CM Yogi instructed the officials to take the survivors to hospitals and ensure proper treatment for them.
He further instructed the District Magistrates (DM) and senior police officials to carry out the rescue work on a war footing., the release said.
Reportedly, three people died and two more were left injured on Monday, after two vehicles crashed into each other near Mainpuri village in Auraiya.
The police reached the spot and the survivors were admitted to the hospital.
Further details are awaited in the case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 12:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU