Married couple found dead in Rohtak house

A married couple was found murdered Wednesday at their house in Haryana's Rohtak district, police said.
Ashok (36) and Sonia (32), who were married for six years, were found murdered at their house in Kath Mandi of Ram Nagar area, Rohtak DSP (Headquarters) Tahir Hussain said.
According to him, police were informed about the incident by a woman living in the neighbourhood who found the two lying dead when she visited their house in the morning.
The bodies were found with multiple injuries inflicted using a sharp-edged weapon, Hussain said.
A murder case has been registered against unidentified persons, he said.
The DSP said police are probing all angles, including if the incident was a fallout of some old enmity.
