'New Dad' Lahiri returns to action at star-studded Genesis Open

India's is all set to return in action at the star-studded Open after a month-long break during which he and wife were blessed with a baby girl.

and his wife announced the arrival of their daughter Tisya, who was born on February 4.

"Tisya's birth was the best thing ever in our lives and we feel really blessed. It does make me more motivated as I am back in action at the Open," said

The 31-year-old Lahiri, who featured at Open in and Desert Classic, missed the cut in the latter event. He then took time off to prepare for parenthood.

This week's Open will also feature all the big names including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, and

Woods will be making his 13th appearance at the tournament, and will play with and in the event's opening rounds.

Last year, joined Arnold Palmer and as three-time victors in

Apart from Woods, the field's star attraction will be Mickelson who arrives fresh off win number 44 at on Monday.

There is also that the event at Riviera CC will receive elevated status for 2020.

That means the winner will be receiving a three-year tour exemption, a higher tournament purse and a reduced field, from 144 players this year to 120 next winter.

That will put it alongside the set-up to Arnold Palmer's and Jack Nicklaus's

Lahiri was tied 26th last year at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club, and the year before that he was tied 64th.

In the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, Lahiri will play alongside Americans and

Lahiri, who has fallen to 167th in World Rankings, is aiming to get back into his rhythm and get into the International team for the 2019 Presidents Cup for the third successive time.

This is Lahiri's fourth year on the and is he still looking for his maiden win, even though he has come close to it.

"I love the course and am all geared up for it," said Lahiri of the

"I feel at home on the and I feel my game is in the right place. But I am not stressing about the results."



Lahiri finished 99th in last season's FedExCup standings following four top-10 finishes.

