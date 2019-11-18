Marriott International announces debut of Le Meridien in city

Le Meridien Hotels and Resorts on Mondayannounced the launch of its maiden hotel here.

Le Meridien Hyderabads design draws inspiration from the citys rich heritage of craftsmanship and culture, blending minimalistic style with timeless chic elements, a press release said here.

Senior vice-president - South Asia Neeraj Govil said, The entry of this legendary brand will provide an even greater diversity of hotel choice for Hyderabads growing commercial and leisure markets."



"The city is a perfect match for a Le Meridien brand debut as we invite and entice the creative-minded traveller to savour the good life, and unlock the destination through the hotels mid-century modern design, refined cultural & culinary experiences, and easy access to the rich local culture of the city, the senior vice-president said.

General manager of Le Meridien Hyderabad Rakesh Upadhyay said, With our inspiringassociates we are thrilled to welcome the first Le Meridien hotel in Hyderabad. Our signature brand programmes like the Unlock Art programme will tap into the creative curiosity of our guests while giving them a whole host of reasons to fall in love with Hyderabad again."



"More than stylish accommodations and warm, intuitive hospitality, we are an intimate representation of this beautiful city and its legendary stories," the general manager said.

Located at a 30-minute drive from the international airport, the hotel is just Hyderabads leading museums, temples and art galleries, the release said.

Soak in the local attractions and history of the Salar Jung Museum, The Birla Mandir, Shiparamam Village, Laad Bazaar, Golconda Fort, Charminar the 18th century Chowmahalla Palace and the Qutub Shahi Tombs, the release said.

