Kaustubh Rane, who was martyred in an encounter on the Line of Control (LOC) in August last year, was posthumously honoured with a gallantry award by an organisation here in on January 26.

The "Maharana Pratap Shourya Puraskar" consists of Rs 11,000 in cash and a citation, and has been instituted by the Hindi Bhashi Ekta Parishad.

(29) was martyred in north Kashmir's Gurez sector of district along with three Army soldiers while fighting terrorists. He was a resident of Mira Road in district.

The function, organised by the Hindi Bhashi Ekta Parishad and the Rajastani Seva Samiti, was held in the Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan near here.

The audience, several of them teary-eyed, stood and cheered when the martyred Army major's parents went up on stage to collect the award.

Justices and of the presented them with a bouquet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)