Martyred Army major honoured with bravery award in Thane

Major Kaustubh Rane, who was martyred in an encounter on the Line of Control (LOC) in August last year, was posthumously honoured with a gallantry award by an organisation here in Maharashtra on January 26.
The "Maharana Pratap Shourya Puraskar" consists of Rs 11,000 in cash and a citation, and has been instituted by the Hindi Bhashi Ekta Parishad.
Major Rane (29) was martyred in north Kashmir's Gurez sector of Bandipora district along with three Army soldiers while fighting terrorists. He was a resident of Mira Road in Thane district.
The function, organised by the Hindi Bhashi Ekta Parishad and the Rajastani Seva Samiti, was held in the Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan near Masunda Lake here.
The audience, several of them teary-eyed, stood and cheered when the martyred Army major's parents went up on stage to collect the award.
Justices Kamal Kishore Tated and Makarand Karnik of the Bombay High Court presented them with a bouquet.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU