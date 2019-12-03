Maruti Suzuki to increase prices from January to offset rising input cost

-
The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it will increase prices of its vehicles from January to offset rising input costs.
Over the past year, the cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.
"Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase across various models in January 2020," it added.
This price increase shall vary for different models, the company said.
Currently the company sells a range of vehicles starting from entry-level small car Alto to premium multi purpose vehicle XL6 with price ranging from Rs 2.89 lakh to Rs 11.47 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).