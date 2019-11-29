JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

2015 Paris attacks: 20 suspects face trial over massacre of 130 people
Business Standard

Daimler to cut 'thousands' of jobs by 2022 to fund electric vehicle shift

"Daimler aims to cut thousands of jobs worldwide by the end of 2022," the Mercedes-Benz maker said in a statement, adding that it intended to save 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in staff costs

AFP | PTI  |  Frankfurt Am Main 

A Daimler sign name is pictured during the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany
A Daimler sign name is pictured during the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany

Luxury carmaker Daimler on Friday said it was scrapping "thousands" of jobs to help fund the switch to electric vehicles, in the latest layoffs to hit the stuttering German car industry.

"Daimler aims to cut thousands of jobs worldwide by the end of 2022," the Mercedes-Benz maker said in a statement, adding that it intended to save 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in staff costs.

The cull includes slashing management jobs worldwide "by 10 per cent".
First Published: Fri, November 29 2019. 17:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU