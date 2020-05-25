Mathura admin forms task force to deal with potential locust attack

Mathura administration has formed a task force to deal with any potential locust attack in the district, an official said on Monday.

The task force was constituted to keep a strict vigil on any movement of locusts in the area, Mathura DM Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

Chief Development Officer Nitin Gaur and officials from Agriculture department will be in the task force, he said.

The district magistrate said 200-litre Chloropyriphos has been kept as a reserve and its sellers in the area were advised not to supply the chemical outside the district.

He said over a dozen tractors mounted with sprayers were kept on standby and fire brigade department asked to remain alert.

Arrangements have also been made by villagers for making noise by beating 'thalis' and bursting crackers to make the locusts move on, Mishra said.

The farmers have been advised to plough their fields as the insect prefers breeding in sandy soil, the DM added.

After crossing Pakistan, swarms of locusts entered India through Rajasthan on April 11. On Monday, locusts entered some residential areas of the Jaipur city.

