Maxwell scores hundred, Australia beat India by 7 wickets to wrap series 2-0

-
ALSO READ
Women's cricket: Australia A complete clean sweep, win 3rd ODI
Lyon, Stoinis, Maxwell receive top honours at Australian Cricket Awards
Sydney ODI: Handscomb, Stoinis help Australia post 288/5
Mark Taylor quits as Cricket Australia director
Sydney ODI: In spite of Rohit's heroics, India lost by 34 runs
-
Glenn Maxwell struck an unbeaten hundred as Australia beat India by seven wickets to win clinch the T20 International series by 2-0 margin here Wednesday.
Riding on skipper Virat Kohli's unbeaten 72 off 38 balls, India scored a competitive 190 for four. However Maxwell hammered the host bowling attack scoring an unbeaten 113 off 55 balls with nine sixes and seven fours as Australia chased the target in 19.4 overs.
Brief Scores: India 190/4 (Virat Kohli 72 no off 38 balls, KL Rahul 47 off 26 balls, Jason Behrendorff 1/17 in 3 overs)
Australia 194/3 in 19.4 overs (Glenn Maxwell 113 no off 55 balls, D'Arcy Short 40, Vijay Shankar 2/38).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU