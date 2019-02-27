Maxwell scores hundred, Australia beat India by 7 wickets to wrap series 2-0

struck an unbeaten hundred as beat by seven wickets to win clinch the T20 International series by 2-0 margin here Wednesday.

Riding on Virat Kohli's unbeaten 72 off 38 balls, scored a competitive 190 for four. However Maxwell hammered the host attack scoring an unbeaten 113 off 55 balls with nine sixes and seven fours as chased the target in 19.4 overs.

Brief Scores: 190/4 ( 72 no off 38 balls, KL Rahul 47 off 26 balls, 1/17 in 3 overs)



194/3 in 19.4 overs ( 113 no off 55 balls, D'Arcy Short 40, 2/38).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)