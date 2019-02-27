Budget aims at uninterrupted development of state: Fadnavis

The interim budget presented by the government Wednesday aims at ensuring that the "development journey" of the state remains uninterrupted, Devendra said here.

Speaking to reporters, he said the budget has excellent provisions for agriculture, irrigation, health, women and child development and other sectors.

Wednesday presented an interim budget (or vote-on-account) for the first four months of 2019-20 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

It will also give a boost to farming and allied businesses, industry, employment generation, infrastructure, rural development, skill development and also help the state cope up with the drought, Fadanvis added.

The interim budget has an estimated revenue deficit of Rs 19,784 crore and has provision of a special fund for farm loan waiver.

