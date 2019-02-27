Security beefed up in Paradip, Kolkata ports following Indo

Security was stepped up at the two major ports of the Eastern region - in and Kolkata - on Wednesday following escalation of tension between and Pakistan, officials said.

Frisking and patrolling of security personnel have started in the two ports.

The authorities are extra vigilant keeping in mind that based terrorists had entered via sea route in 2008 and unleashed terror attacks now known as 26/11.

"We are keeping a constant vigil on the crew members of ships landing at the port here. The crew members who want to go outside the port area are being throughly checked," said at the port, Manas Ranjan Das.

Das said the crew members normally go out of the port area when ships are anchored here.

With at least four new ships arriving at Port every day, the authorities have instructed that constant vigil be maintained towards movement of outsiders, he said.

The has also intensified patrolling in the coast as well as in the deep sea since Tuesday as there is a possibility of entry of terrorists through sea route, a said.

has a 480 km long sea coast looked after the Coast Guard based in

"The has cancelled leave of all the personnel working in different Marine Police Stations along the coast," the said.

Security has been tightened in the port and emphasis given on access control, Vinit Kumar said.

"Anti-sabotage measures were also being taken," he said.

