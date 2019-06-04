Maxxis India to supply scooter tyres to HeroMotoCorp

Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with two-wheeler major to supply tyres through an original

As a part of this association, will supply M6000 front and rear tyres, which are designed to provide extra strength and safety to scooters, the company said in a statement.

"It is a big step towards realising our vision of capturing 15 per cent of India's 2-wheeler tyre market by 2023...This association will be pivotal to our overall growth and help us achieve our target to triple our production volume in FY19," said.

The first consignment has already been rolled out of the company's in Sanand, Gujarat, the statement said.

"The facility is equipped with technologies of the future that enable us to produce world class quality products," Liu added.

The company said is expected to play a vital role in achieving Maxxis's global vision to become one of the top five tyre manufactures in the world by 2026.

Apart from catering to the domestic tyre market, the product portfolio from the facility will be exported to South Asia, and will further expand to and the countries in the coming years.

Maxxis said it has plans to set up five more plants in India which will also cater to the 4-wheeler tyres market.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)