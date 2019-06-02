Hero MotoCorp's May sales up 13% at 6.52 lakh units

Two-wheeler major sold 6,52,028 bikes in May, recording a 13.5 per cent increase over April, when it sold 5,74,366 units.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it surpassed the 6,00,000 monthly sales mark first time since February.

in April launched three new motorcycles -- XPulse 200, XPulse 200T and Xtreme 200S.

"Apart from the three premium motorcycles, the company also launched two new scooters, the Maestro Edge 125 and the Pleasure+ 110, India's first scooter with fuel injection technology," it said.

