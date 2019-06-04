Nigerian held for duping ex-CBI official of Rs 36 lakh

A Nigerian has been arrested for allegedly duping a retired last year of around Rs 36 lakh in after posing as a woman on social media, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Arthur Okeke, 33, a resident of Chander Vihar was nabbed from the Outer Ring Road on Monday. He was also arrested by the police in a cheating case recently, the police said.

According to the police, the official complained that he became friends with the accused, who posed as a woman named on

She informed him that her mother was suffering from serious aliment and was admitted in a hospital in India, while she was stuck at the due to some documentation, the police said.

Last August, the man got a phone call from an unknown number and the caller posed himself as a and asked him to submit some amount for clearance. He deposited Rs 35.80 lakh in nine different accounts, said of Police (West)

The contact numbers of the accused were put on surveillance and account details were obtained. Through technical specification, the accused was identified as Okele, Bhardwaj said.

Raids were conducted in Jaipur, Ajmer, Agra, Aligarh and many other places in Delhi, but Okeke could not be traced as he frequently changed his and SIM cards. The accused was later nabbed from the Outer Ring Road, the DCP said.

Okeke came to in 2014. Later, he, along with his accomplices, allegedly started duping people on They posed as a girl or woman living abroad, the said.

After befriending people on the Internet and, at times, over phone calls, they would dupe people by seeking money for payment of customs duty on some pretext, the said.

Raids are on to nab the other accused who posed as the over phone, the police added.

