May 1 Gadchiroli Naxal attack: 1 accused former NCP worker

One of the eight people arrested in connection with the May 1 Naxal attack in Gadchiroli was once a Nationalist Congress Party worker, a local leader said Sunday.

An IED blast carried out by Naxals in Jambhulkheda tehsil of Gadchiroli on May 1 killed 15 Quick Response Team commandos and a civilian driver.

NCP Gadchiroli district president Ravi Wasekar Sunday told PTI that accused Kailash Premchand Ramchandani was a taluka level functionary whose membership has since been terminated.

Ramchandani was arrested on June 29 and has been remanded in police custody till July 12.

"He was a member of the NCP since the party's formation. He became Kurkheda taluka president in January last year and resigned in March, 2019, citing lack of time to devote to party affairs," Wasekar said.

The National Investigation Agency is set to take over the probe of the May attack in a few days time, an official had earlier said.

