T'gana woman forest officer gets armed security

A woman Forest Range Officer, who was attacked by some people allegedly led by the brother of a ruling TRS member in KB Asifabad district over a land issue recently, has been extended armed security, police said Sunday.
"As a precautionary measure, and after assessing the situation, and in view of threat perception, one gunman security has been given to the woman FRO, while 2+2 security has been extended to the forest divisional officer, a senior police official told PTI.
On June 30, the police arrested TRS MLA Koneru Konappa's brother Krishna and his followers for allegedly assaulting C Anitha when she had gone to Sarasala village along with her staff and police for plantation on a land under a compensatory afforestation scheme for Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.
Video footage of the attack showed Anitha climbing onto a tractor to escape from the attack by bamboo stick-wielding people.
