A strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off Indonesia on Sunday, the US Geological Survey reported, triggering a tsunami warning.

The shallow quake struck at a depth of 24 kilometres and was centred in the Molucca Sea between north Sulawesi and north Maluku, according to the USGS.

Indonesia's geophysics agency issued a tsunami warning for coastal communities nearby.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)