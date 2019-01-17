JUST IN
May wins confidence vote

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May won a confidence vote on Wednesday, a day after suffering a historic parliamentary defeat over her Brexit divorce deal with the European Union.

Her government won by 325 votes to 306 - a majority of 19.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn argued that May's "zombie" administration had lost the right to govern during a six hour debate on his motion.

His party has not ruled out tabling further no-confidence motions.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 01:00 IST

