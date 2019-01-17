Kenya says Nairobi attack over, all five gunmen killed

said its forces Wednesday ended a terror attack on a luxury hotel complex that claimed 14 lives, after a 20-hour operation that rescued hundreds of people and left all five assailants dead.

The attack was claimed by the Al-Qaeda-linked Somali group Al-Shabaab, which has targeted since it sent its into in October 2011 to fight the jihadist group.

At least one suicide bomber blew himself up and others traded gunfire with security forces as the assault on DusitD2, a complex which includes a 101-room hotel, spa, restaurant and offices, unfolded on Tuesday.

"There were five terrorists and all of them are no more," told AFP. "It is a clearing exercise now going on there." For many Kenyans, of the attack revived traumatic memories of a 2013



Shabaab raid on Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall that left 67 dead -- a siege played out over four days that led to sharp criticism of the authorities' response.

But this time, heaped praise on the security forces for their intervention, which Kenyatta said entailed the evacuation of some 700 civilians.

"I can confirm that... the security operation at is over and all the terrorists eliminated," Kenyan said in a televised address to the nation early Wednesday.

"As of this moment, we have confirmation that 14 innocent lives were lost to the... terrorists, with others injured." The said "at least 30" wounded had been admitted to hospital.

George Kinoti, the director of criminal investigations, told AFP that "two principal suspects" had been arrested.

One was arrested in the suburb of Eastleigh and the other in Ruaka, northwest of Nairobi, where officers raided a house where one of the attackers lived, he said.

"One of the men was identified by locals, who called police, and they have confirmed that he lived there with his wife," a police source said on condition of anonymity.

CCTV footage broadcast on showed four black-clad, heavily armed men entering the complex on Tuesday afternoon. A suicide bomb blast signalled the start of the attack.

A police source said two attackers were shot dead Wednesday morning after a prolonged shootout.

"The two have red bandanas tied around their forehead and bullets strapped around their chest with several magazines each," the said.

The attack began at about 3 pm (1200 GMT) on Tuesday, with a loud blast followed by gunfire and rapid calls for help spreading on

Boinnet earlier said the attack began with an explosion targeting three cars in the parking lot and a suicide bombing in the hotel foyer. Police sources and a had previously reported 15 dead.

Among the dead was an American citizen, identified by his family as Jason Spindler, whose brother said on that he had been a survivor of the September 11, 2001, attacks in the

The confirmed the death of a British-South African dual national and said another British person was injured.

A said there were also 11 Kenyan victims, one with no papers. The morgue was also holding an unidentified torso of a male adult, he said.

It was a tormented night for families of those trapped as they waited outside the hotel while sporadic gunfire rang out. After dawn, explosions and shooting intensified until the complex was secured mid-morning.

In downtown Nairobi, dozens of people lined up to give blood at a memorial for the destroyed in an attack in 1998 in which 213 people died.

As the first explosion and gunfire rang out in the leafy Westlands suburb, hundreds of terrified office workers barricaded themselves in the complex while others fled.

Distraught family members arrived at a nearby mortuary on Wednesday, where they said they had not been permitted to view the bodies.

"My sister is not in any of the hospitals and the last time we spoke she was a bit calm but suddenly she started crying and shouting and I could hear gunshots and her phone remained on but she wasn't speaking," said a woman who gave her name as Njoki.

"We have no doubt her body is here. Let them allow us in", she said, weeping.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)