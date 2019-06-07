MCI approves admission in 4 Odisha Medical colleges

The Medical Council of (MCI) Friday accorded approval for admission to MBBS course in four different government medical colleges in during the academic session 2019-2020, official sources said.

Health and Naba Kishore Das said admissions have been allowed for 100 seats each in & Hospital in and for & Hospital in Balangir.

The MCI has also allowed admission for 100 seats each for Pandit Medical College & Hospital in district and & Hospital in district.

The permissions are valid for one year and next batch of students will be admitted in the colleges after renewal of permissions by the MCI, the said.

