JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Boat carrying 38 capsizes in Pak; kills 3 sisters

Feeling ignored by family, woman dentist kills brother, niece
Business Standard

Don't disclose identity of girl killed in Aligarh, child rights panel tells media

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The apex child rights body has issued an advisory to media houses to ensure that the identity of the girl killed in Aligarh is not revealed by them.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said identifying the victim is a punishable offence under Section 23 of the POSCO Act, 2012, and Section 74 of the JJ Act, 2015.

"The administration and police are taking due action in this regard. The media houses are advised to take utmost care while reporting so as to ensure that the identity of the child is not revealed as it is a punishable offence," the advisory said.

The mutilated body of the toddler was found in a garbage dump on June 2, three days after she went missing.

The murder has triggered a huge public outcry and five policemen have been suspended for negligence.

Police said the post-mortem examination had confirmed that the girl died due to strangulation.

The report shows no evidence of sexual assault. However, a vaginal swab has been taken and sent to a forensic science laboratory to confirm this, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 22:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU