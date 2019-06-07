Boat carrying 38 capsizes in Pak; kills 3 sisters

Three sisters were drowned as a boat carrying 38 passengers capsized due to overloading in Pakistan's northwest region on Friday, police said.

The boat with 38 passengers on board capsized at in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's district due to overloading.

While three sisters drowned during the incident, rest of the passengers were rescued safely.

"The rescue team safely rescued 35 passengers and later recovered the bodies of three sisters," police said.

The bodies of those drowned were handed over to their relatives for burial.

of and KPK Shahram Khan Tarkai, who belong to district, expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

