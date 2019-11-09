MEA briefs diplomats of various countries on SC's Ayodhya verdict

-
Diplomats of various countries were briefed by senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs on the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the Ayodhya case on Saturday, sources said.
The Supreme Court, in its verdict pronounced earlier in the day, backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot be allotted for building a mosque in the Hindu holy town.
Following the verdict, top ministry officials briefed diplomats of various countries and key allies of India, sources said.
It was not immediately known how many diplomats were briefed and what specifically was conveyed to them.
