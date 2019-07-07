Mechanic held for attempting to molest minor girl

: A 35-year-old mechanic was arrested here Sunday for allegedly trying to molest an eight-year-old girl at L B Nagar area in the city, police said.

The man lured the girl under some pretext from her house while her parents were away, took her to a nearby area and attempted to sexually abuse her, they said.

A woman who noticed him raised an alarm following which locals rushed to the spot, nabbed the man and handed him over to police.

He has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

