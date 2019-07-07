Amarnath pilgrim from Gujarat dies in Jammu

A 42-year-old Amarnath pilgrim from Gujarat died at a hospital here on Sunday, days after paying obeisance at the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, police said.

Ankit Kumar fell sick on his return from Kashmir at lodgement centre for pilgrims at Guru Ravi Dass temple, Krishna Nagar, and was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital here, a police official said.

He said his condition deteriorated and he died around 4 pm Sunday.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary and the next of kin have been contacted, the official said, adding legal formalities have been initiated in this regard.

Kumar had visited the cave shrine on Friday and had reached Jammu the next day. He had reportedly complained of health problems while returning from the cave shrine, he said.

