Mechanic mowed down by car in Delhi

A 24-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after a speeding car hit them near the in southeast on Saturday night, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Afaq, a resident of Jakir Nagar, they said.

According to Chinmoy Bisawal, of Police (Southeast), the incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when three friends Rudra Aashish Pandey, Nitish and Gaurav were returning home after attending a wedding function at Moti Bagh.

When they crossed the Moolchand underpass, a tyre of the following which they called a

At around 1.40 am, when the was replacing the tyre, a speeding car hit them, Biswal said.

The car was being driven by a girl who fled the spot leaving her car behind. She was later identified as Ananya Khurana, a resident of Lajpat Nagar-II, the DCP said.

The died due to the injuries sustained in the accident.

A case has been registered at station. Police are trying to nab the accused girl.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)