Tight security for President's Coimbatore visit

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

Around 5,000 police personnel have been deployed in and around the city as part of tight security measures in view of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit Monday.

Kovind would attend a programme at Sulur Air Force Station where he will award the President's Colours to two Air Force units in the morning, police sources said.

He is also scheduled to take part in the Maha Sivaratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre, some 25 Kms from the city, from 6 PM to 8.30 PM, they said.

First Published: Sun, March 03 2019.

