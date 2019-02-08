Media report confirms PMO was interfering in Rafale deal: Shourie

Shourie said Friday that the report published by 'The Hindu' newspaper confirms the allegation that the was interfering in the negotiations.

The government was rocked Friday by a 2015 note cited in a report in expressing objections to "parallel" negotiations by the PMO.

Speaking to the media here at a journalism awards function, Shourie said, "It confirms everything said by people like us that the and others had no say in the ( purchase) matter.

" had no say in the matter. The original proposal which was worked out after five years of work was that 126 planes will be taken, of which only 18 will be procured in fly-away condition and the rest will be made by HAL, and to make them, technology will be fully transferred by Dassault," Shourie said.

Now, as report informed, the himself wrote that the PMO was interfering in the whole matter, the former BJP leader said.

Shourie also claimed that then was completely unaware of the new deal which struck with the as "he (Parrikar) was opening a fish festival in Goa" then.

Even in his statement, Parrikar was cautious as he only said that it was the prime minister's decision which he supported, claimed the

"The whole procedure" was discarded while carrying out new negotiations for the fighter aircraft, Shourie alleged.

"We have filed a review petition in great detail, if the accepts, we will argue on it and we hope they will give us opportunity to present our case fully," said Shourie, who along with had moved the apex court earlier seeking a probe into the deal. The SC had then rejected the demand.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)