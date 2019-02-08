Immense desecrations of institutions under Modi govt: Sibal

Several institutions, including the Governor's office, vice chancellors of universities and the media, have come under attack under the NDA regime led by Modi, senior alleged here on Friday.

Sibal made the remarks during a panel discussion at the launch of the book, "On Leaders and Icons: From Jinnah to Modi", by the late

"If Nayar would have been with us today he would have been very troubled with Modi. There have been immense desecrations of institutions under the Modi regime. Several institutions including the Governor's office, vice chancellors of universities, cultural institutions and the media have been under attack," Sibal said.

Responding to Sibal's allegations, said, "Amid the political slugfest it should not be forgotten that respecting and strengthening the democracy is what has been done by this government and not throttling of the dissent."



"Democracy won't come with the hotchpotch of choices with 10 persons with different ideologies eyeing the PM post," Puri said.

In his frank and freewheeling narrative, Nayar has recounted his experiences of meeting many of the men and women who shaped the destiny of pre- and post-Independent era of the country revealing hitherto unknown aspects and shedding light on many key events in the country.

