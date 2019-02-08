179 Kashmiri students appearing in GATE exam airlifted to Jammu, 180 pilgrims flown to Srinagar

As many as 179 GATE aspirants were flown to from and 180 Kashmiri pilgrims stranded in have been airlifted to the Summer capital of and as the current spell of snow, rain and inclement weather in the state disrupted road and

The Graduate Aptitude Test Exam (GATE) aspirants were not being able to travel to due to cancellation of fights and the national highway was also blocked due to heavy snowfall, an official said.

Similarly, the Kashmiri pilgrims, who had reached after performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia, could not travel further because of cancellation of flights to

Taking cognizance of the matter, directed the administration for making alternative for all such people stranded at and

"Due to heavy snowfall, the Valley was cut off from the rest of world due to closure of national highway and cancellation of flights. In view of above, state authorities in coordination with arranged an aircraft to airlift the students appearing for GATE examination," one of the officials said.

The Civil Aviation Ministry's help was sought in taking the pilgrims stranded in Delhi to Srinagar.

On the request made by the state government, 180 passengers have been flown to Srinagar by an fight. The remaining passengers are scheduled to fly back to Srinagar on Saturday, the said.

