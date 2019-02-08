179 Kashmiri students appearing in GATE exam airlifted to Jammu, 180 pilgrims flown to Srinagar

As many as 179 GATE aspirants were flown to Jammu from Srinagar and 180 Kashmiri pilgrims stranded in Delhi have been airlifted to the Summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir as the current spell of snow, rain and inclement weather in the state disrupted road and air services.
The Graduate Aptitude Test Exam (GATE) aspirants were not being able to travel to Jammu due to cancellation of fights and the national highway was also blocked due to heavy snowfall, an official spokesperson said.
Similarly, the Kashmiri pilgrims, who had reached Delhi after performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia, could not travel further because of cancellation of flights to Srinagar.
Taking cognizance of the matter, Governor Satya Pal Malik directed the administration for making alternative travel arrangements for all such people stranded at Srinagar and Delhi.
"Due to heavy snowfall, the Valley was cut off from the rest of world due to closure of national highway and cancellation of flights. In view of above, state authorities in coordination with Indian Air Force arranged an aircraft to airlift the students appearing for GATE examination," one of the officials said.
The Civil Aviation Ministry's help was sought in taking the pilgrims stranded in Delhi to Srinagar.
On the request made by the state government, 180 passengers have been flown to Srinagar by an Air India fight. The remaining passengers are scheduled to fly back to Srinagar on Saturday, the spokesperson said.
