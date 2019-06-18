Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine diagnosed with throat cancer

Megadeth's frontman has announced that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

Following his diagnosis most of the band's shows for this year will be cancelled.

"I've been diagnosed with throat cancer. It's clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I've faced obstacles before. I'm working closely with my doctors, and we've mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90 percent success rate. Treatment has already begun," Mustaine, 57, shared on

"Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at com as we get it. will be back on the road ASAP," he added.

The singer/guitarist also revealed that he and his band members are currently working on the follow-up album to 2016's 'Dystopia'.

"Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia which I can't wait for everyone to hear. I'm so thankful for my whole team family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more," he said.

Mustaine, a former member of Metallica, founded in 1983.

Following the revelation, the musician's friends from the industry expressed their support on

guitarist posted on Twitter, "I have 100 per cent faith you will conquer this as you do everything else. Get better soon my friend."



"Old band mates with @ Hopefully , I can give @DaveMustaine a hug like this very soon. We are all standing strong with you Dave," wrote

Megadeth said, "Praying for my friend @DaveMustaine for a full and speedy recovery.

