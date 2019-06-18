JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Science suffers collateral damage as US, China tensions rise

Aiozium Launched SaaS-based Marketing Intelligence Tool Powered by AI
Business Standard

6 killed, 15 injured in tanker-tractor collision in Sitapur

Press Trust of India  |  Sitapur (UP) 

Six persons were killed and over a dozen critically injured when a tanker collided with a tractor on Sitapur-Lakhimpur highway here, a police official said Tuesday.

The accident happened on Monday night at Tedva Chilola in Sitapur city area when the tractor carrying villagers was heading to a wedding ceremony, ADM Vinay Pathak said.

Anil (30), Vinod (36), Tejpal (32), Choteylal (35), Ankit (24) and tractor driver Chota (21) were killed in the accident.

Nearly 15 people suffered critical injuries, Pathak said.

Top police and administration officials have met with the injured at a hospital.

The Tanker driver has been arrested.

A case has been registered at Kotwali Sitapur.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 11:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU