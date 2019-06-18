6 killed, 15 injured in tanker-tractor collision in Sitapur

Six persons were killed and over a dozen critically injured when a tanker collided with a tractor on here, a said Tuesday.

The accident happened on Monday night at Tedva Chilola in city area when the tractor carrying villagers was heading to a wedding ceremony, ADM said.

Anil (30), Vinod (36), Tejpal (32), Choteylal (35), Ankit (24) and (21) were killed in the accident.

Nearly 15 people suffered critical injuries, Pathak said.

and administration officials have met with the injured at a hospital.

The has been arrested.

A case has been registered at Kotwali

